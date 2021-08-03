Maduka Okoye ready to leave Sparta Rotterdam, sets sight on AZ Alkmaar

Maduka Okoye could consider the prospect of leaving Sparta Rotterdam if he receives an offer to good to refuse.

Okoye, who was voted the best goalkeeper in the Eredivisie last season, has been previously linked with interests from Ajax and more recently AZ Alkmaar.

AZ could lose their first choice goalkeeper Marco Bizot to Stade Brest, who are keen on the 30 year-old according to reports in Netherlands.

However, there are only speculations Okoye could become the favorite to replace the Dutch International.

Per Tim van Duijn [VoetbalPrimeur] quoting ESPN, the Nigerian goalkeeper said, “They haven’t talked to me and as long as Bizot is still there, I don’t know either.”

“Of course it would be a perfect step for me to take a bigger step from there.”