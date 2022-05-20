Maduka Okoye moves on quickly after Sparta Rotterdam heroics

By
Adebanjo
-
0
78
A Sparta Rotterdam Fan carries Maduka Okoye on his shoulder. Photo | Twitter (OkoyeMaduka)

Old things have passed and news begun for Maduka Okoye as he prepares for life with his new team, Watford in the Championship next season.

Okoye, 22, penned his Watford deal in January despite the Club’s turbulent campaign and his struggles to keep Sparta Rotterdam up in the Eredivisie.
The Nigerian goalkeeper worked his socks off on that end and helped Sparta secure their top flight status at least for another season.
In the British Isle, the tide turned to a massive wave that swept Watford away and into eventually into relegation.
However, Maduka Okoye is already relishing his next adventure at least his edited Twitter bio – which shows the hornet emoji – would point to it.
Okoye was given the treatment of a hero, perhaps even the parting ovation fitting for a Legend as he bid Sparta Rotterdam fans goodbye.
The Player joined De Kasteelheren as a free Agent in 2020 after his time at German 2. Bundesliga side Düsseldorf II.
In his farewell message to the fans at Het Kasteel, he tweeted simply “Thank You Sparta Rotterdam”, This as the joyous fans carried him on their shoulders.

 

 

His heroics in the final game of the League campaign, which was an away win against Heracles, saw the 1.97m Goalie make four big saves to close out a comfortable 3-1 win.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here