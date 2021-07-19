Maduka Okoye impresses for Sparta Rotterdam in pre-season win

Maduka Okoye was brilliant in goal for Sparta Rotterdam in the pre-season win over Royal Antwerp in a game played behind closed doors.

Sparta Rotterdam defeated Royal Antwerp 1-0 in Belgium, at the weekend and Okoye was on for the entire duration.

The game’s only goal came late on through Sparta’s Reda Kharchouch, while the Nigerian goalkeeper had been impressive for the most part.

Okoye, 21, is poised to remain the side’s first-choice goalkeeper following a spectacular outing last term.

Henk Fraser’s side continue their preparation ahead of the new campaign, with the Nigerian playing a crucial role in his side’s narrow victory on Saturday.