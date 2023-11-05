Maduka Okoye Hoping To Build on Udinese Debut

According to the club’s official website, Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye hopes to build on his outstanding start at Udinese.
The 23-year-old joined Udinese from English Championship club, Watford in the summer transfer window.
Okoye made his first appearance for the club in the Coppa Italia, where Udinese suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari on Wednesday.
Despite the result, the shot-stopper remained positive and expressed his desire for more opportunities at the club.
Reflecting on the game, Okoye said, “It was unfortunate, but I think that in recent times we have been developing a good mentality, offensive and patient.
“I thank the club for giving me this opportunity to play, and I will learn from this experience. It’s been a long time since I saw the pitch, and I also thank the fans. I’m sure I will enjoy playing for this shirt.”
Maduka Okoye’s debut performance has shown promise, and he will be hoping to continue impressing as he settles into his new club.
With his talent and determination, he aims to contribute to Udinese’s success in the future.