Maduka Okoye Gets First feel of Practice with Sparta Rotterdam

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye resumed training with his new club, Sparta Rotterdam on Thursday.

Maduka, 20, was spotted trained for the first time with his Rotterdam teammates at the club Eredivisie side training ground.

The Nigerian Goalie joined Sparta Rotterdam this month after turning down a new contract from his former club, Fortuna Düsseldorf.

According to the Dutch football federation said in June that the 2020-21 season will start on September 12.

The Eredivisie in April became the first top European league to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No team was declared champions after Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table.