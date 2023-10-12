Maduka Okoye ends 11-Month Super Eagles Hiatus

Maduka Okoye has been called up to Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.
Okoye was drafted to the squad after Israeli based Goalkeeper Adeleke Adeleye became unavailable for the games.
It is a rare chance for the 24 year-old who has been away from the team since the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Tunisia.
He is returning after his last invitation on 17 November, 2022 which the three-time AFCON winners lost 4-0 to Portugal.
The Udinese Goalkeeper will be aiming to get a chance to impress when Super Eagles will take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly game at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão in Portugal on Friday.
On October 16, Nigeria will go up against AFCON-bound Mozambique at the same venue.