Maduka Okoye Backs Dessers to Succeed with Super Eagles

Maduka Okoye has hailed forward Cyriel Dessers for committing his international future to Nigeria rather than Belgium, insisting the 25-year-old will bring more quality to the Super Eagles.

Dessers pledged his allegiance to Nigeria earlier this year after representing Belgium at the U-21 level.

The 25-year-old who emerged top scorer of the recently-cancelled Eredivisie season along with Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis, was on course to make his Eagles debut in a 2021 Afcon qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, but the ties were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram live session with Super Eagles media team, Okoye who himself made his Eagles debut in a friendly against Brazil last year revealed that Dessers has made the right decision choosing Nigeria over his country of birth, Belgium.

The German-born shot-stopper also added that the Heracles Almelo goal poacher would add more bite to the Super Eagles’ attack.

“I think Dessers is a great striker scoring and scoring in the Dutch league and he made the right decision, he can bring us more quality in the Super Eagles,” he said.