Maduka Okoye Agrees long term deal with Watford

Maduka Okoye has agreed a long term deal with Premier League side Watford, but will remain at Sparta Rotterdam until the end of the season.

Watford announced the Okoye deal on Monday showing the 22 year-old holding up the Hornets’ jersey.

A statement on its website read:

Watford FC is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement to sign highly-rated young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, on a five-and-a-half year deal that will begin on January 1, 2022.

The Nigeria international joins the Hornets for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam, to where he will return on loan until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently, Okoye is Sparta’s first choice goalkeeper and was voted the best in the Eredivisie last season.