Maduka keeps clean sheet as Sparta snaps Nine-game winless Streak

Sparta Rotterdam snapped their nine game winless streak in the Eredivisie on Sunday with a narrow 1-0 win against visiting Willem II and it only Maduka Okoye’s third clean sheet in the competition this season.
The Nigerian was between the sticks for Sparta last weekend when they were cantered 4-0 by Feyenoord.
On Sunday though Okoye had very little to do as De Kasteelheren breathe some life into their Eredivisie survival battle.
The win against Willem II moved them our of the bottom, but they remain in the drop zone in 17th place just four points behind Sunday’s opponents who are now just above the bottom three.
Maduka was so excited about the win that he tweeted after the game:
That Feeling… priceless ✨⚽️ #cleansheet pic.twitter.com/Ku2NBL5TPa
— Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) February 13, 2022