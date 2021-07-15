Madueke Noni! Youngster nets winner for PSV against PAOK

Noni Madueke scored the winner as PSV beat PAOK Thessaloniki 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

The game’s only goal, Madueke’s fourth in pre-season, came in the 25th minute as PSV saw out their third win in four games with Roger Schmidt’s side showing impressive form before the start of the season.

PSV host Galatasaray in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on July 21 at the Philips Stadium. Seven days later they play the return-leg in Istanbul.

Wednesday’s result, however, was PAOK’s second pre-season game, a follow up to the 3-1 win over Volos FC.

Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti scored in that encounter, but the 27 year-old couldn’t help his side avoid defeat yesterday.

PAOK will return to action in pre-season when they play away to RCS Charleroi on Saturday.