Madu Hopes Coronavirus will be Defeated, NPFL will Return

Christian Madu believes there is still football this season in the NPFL and trusts the league to make a return as soon as there is headway with the Coronavirus scourge which has halted all sports activities and other spheres of national life.

Madu told footballlive.ng that the title is still very open for a number of teams and that alone means there is still football to be played notwithstanding what may have happened with the suspension of the league.

“I believe the league will commence as soon as everything is under control as regards the issue of Coronavirus because of the way they started it,” the Enugu Rangers Player stated.

“The seriousness and every thing about the league this season, I believe the league will start once everything is over. This league is still open, they should not write Rangers off.”