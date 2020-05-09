Madrid’s Okeke Opens Up on Relationship with Barcelona Star Oshoala

Super Falcons defender Chidinma Okeke has opened up on her relationship with national teammate Asisat Oshoala, insisting the Barcelona Femeni forward is always there for her.

Okeke started her career at Lagos based club FC Robo Queens before securing a move to Spain’s Madrid CFF last summer.

The 19-year-old who made her Super Falcons debut at the 2019 WAFU Cup, starred for Nigeria at the last Women’s World Cup in France playing four games and providing an assist for Oshoala.

The defender has however described Oshoala as a true friend who always have her back.

“We are both products of FC Robo but our relationship goes beyond teammates,”Okeke said.

“Whenever I need someone to talk to, she’s always there to listen to my rants. She never gets tired of me. After my injury was done, she called to know how it went and visited when necessary.”

“I must confess, she is an angel on and off the pitch and I am always happy around her.”

Okeke has four caps for the Super Falcons, while Oshoala has 17.