Madaki Dauda happy to earn Rangers victory over Jigawa Golden Stars

Dauda Madaki says he’s happy to score the all important to take Rangers international of Enugu out of relegation, but admit the game was very difficult for his side.

Rangers defeated visitors Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 on Wednesday in a rescheduled Nigeria professional football league game played at Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Madaki Dauda finished off a beautiful pass from Ibrahim Olawoyin to hand Salisu Yusuf another big three points and ended the first stanza of the season on high .

Dauda told the media that , his got the job done against difficult opponents and happy to be the savior.

“It was a tough game. But we got the job done. I’m so happy I got the goal that gave us all three points”. Dauda said.

Dauda and his teammates will hope to continue their good form when they welcome Akwa United to the Cathedral on Sunday.