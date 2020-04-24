Lukman relishes debut season in the NPFL

Abia Warriors striker Bello Lukman says he is satisfied with his performance in his debut season in the Nigeria professional football league.

Lukman joined Abia Warriors from Family Worship Center FC and is already making an impact at the club with three goals and two assists.

“It has been a wonderful experience so far in my maiden season in the Nigeria Professional League and this experiences has made a positive impact on my career,” Lukman told footballlive.

“The Nigeria Professional league requires lots of fitness and bravery and only that can aid one to stamp his feet and make meaningful impact for his team in league matches.

“I was more of a technical player before joining Abia Warriors but after being bullied in league matches by defenders, i had to turn out being bullish as well in my play combined with my technical prowess and this has been my guide.”

“I have been able to learn how to keep cool head and play amid pressures, i have never played before over hundreds of spectators till i joined Abia Warriors and such atmosphere can knock every good player off balance for the first time.”

“Grateful to Abia Warriors for this great opportunity to ply my trade in the league and much kudos to the coaches who believed in my ability regardless my slow start”

“Abia Warriors is more than a club, we are more like families and it has equally been a good experience playing alongside league Veterans in the club”

“The club robust welfare packages and prompt payment of salaries is quiet commendable and i give it all to the management for such top Professional level”

The lanky striker has helped the club to 16th position on the Nigeria Professional League, before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.