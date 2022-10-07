Lucky 5! Chukwueze shines in Villarreal’s Europa Conference League win

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
63
Samuel Chukwueze and James Holland battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League. (Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Villarreal have been winless in their last 3 LaLiga games, but made it three wins on the bounce in the UEFA Europa Conference League as they put five goals past Austria Wien.

The Nigerian was on from the start and was deployed on the the left side of a four-man midfield, where he responded with an assist for the first goal.

Chukwueze took the ball in his strides and sent a lovely cross into the box that met the run of Alex Baena who latched onto it to open the scoring for the Yellow submarines.

Baena then turned provider as his pass released Arnaut Danjuma who cleverly beat the goalkeeper with a neat finish into the right bottom corner for Villarreal’s second.

The yellow Submarine took the two-goal advantage into the second half and Jose Luis Morales 12 minutes hat-trick late on completed the rout.

Unai Emery and his boys will hope that their continental form can be channeled into the league when they take on Real Sociedad in a high-profile clash in LaLiga this weekend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here