Luciano Spalletti clarifies Osimhen’s Fitness Situation

SSC Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has declared striker Victor Osimhen fit and available for selection ahead of today’s Serie A match against Hellas Verona.
Osimhen, 24, will resume playing according to Spalletti, with the goal of being totally healthy and ready for the Partenopei’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg fixture against AC Milan in Naples.
The Nigeria missed three games due to a slight adductor muscle niggle, but on Friday, he trained with the first team.
“The conditions are good, we made a meeting with the doctors this morning (Friday) and it seemed to us the natural consequence of everything that came out of calling him up for tomorrow’s (Saturday) match,” Spalletti said a pre-match conference.
📃 #NapoliVerona squad list
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/2q10SONSed
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 15, 2023