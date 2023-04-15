Luciano Spalletti clarifies Osimhen’s Fitness Situation

Joseph Obisesan
Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks Dejected at the end of the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples Italy on 3 March 2023. (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SSC Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has declared striker Victor Osimhen fit and available for selection ahead of today’s Serie A match against Hellas Verona.

Osimhen, 24, will resume playing according to Spalletti, with the goal of being totally healthy and ready for the Partenopei’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg fixture against AC Milan in Naples.

 

 

The Nigeria missed three games due to a slight adductor muscle niggle, but on Friday, he trained with the first team.

“The conditions are good, we made a meeting with the doctors this morning (Friday) and it seemed to us the natural consequence of everything that came out of calling him up for tomorrow’s (Saturday) match,” Spalletti said a pre-match conference.

“It’s clear that the goal is to get him at his best for Tuesday’s match, but tomorrow (Saturday) he’ll be with us on the bench.

“Whoever takes to the pitch tomorrow will have to do so knowing that they are playing one of the most important matches in this season.”

“Some changes will be made, I don’t know what that means reasoned or unreasoned.’’

