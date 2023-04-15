Luciano Spalletti clarifies Osimhen’s Fitness Situation

Exciting winger Hilary Gong was benched for the full match duration as Vitesse Arnhem lost 2-0 to Excelsior Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie on...

Former Super Eagles attacker Victor Agali claims that the sacking of Gernot Rohr was ill timed and the Amaju Pinnick led administration should be held responsible for making such decision right before the AFCON 2021 and crucial World Cup playoff.