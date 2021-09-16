Losing start for Victor Moses nad Spartak Moscow in Europa League

FC Legia Warsaw's Josue (L) and FC Spartak Moscow's Victor Moses in action in their 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Group C football match, at Otkrytie Arena Stadium. (Photo by Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images)

Victor Moses and his Spartak Moscow teammates were handed a shock defeat at home by Legia Warsaw in the opening group game of the UEFA Europa League played on Wednesday.

Moses was deployed in a wing back position, attacking through the touch lines and half spaces, but the 30 year-old couldn’t help his side find the break through.
However, just when it appeared as though the game would end in a stalemate, the visitors struck gold.
Ernest Muci caught the Spartak defence flat footed as he played his teammate Lirim Kastrati through inside the box and the latter went for technique.

 

He Coolly beat the goalkeeper to break the deadlock in the first minute of stoppage time and handed Legia back to back wins against the Russian side after a similar outcome in the competition back in 2011.

