Losing start for Victor Moses nad Spartak Moscow in Europa League

Victor Moses and his Spartak Moscow teammates were handed a shock defeat at home by Legia Warsaw in the opening group game of the UEFA Europa League played on Wednesday.
Moses was deployed in a wing back position, attacking through the touch lines and half spaces, but the 30 year-old couldn’t help his side find the break through.
However, just when it appeared as though the game would end in a stalemate, the visitors struck gold.
Ernest Muci caught the Spartak defence flat footed as he played his teammate Lirim Kastrati through inside the box and the latter went for technique.