Lorient hanging on to “in demand” Terem Moffi

Terem Moffi (L) shoots and scores a goal with during the French L1 football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Yves-Allainmat stadium, in Lorient, western France, on January 31, 2021. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

FC Lorient have made it clear that they don’t intend to sell in demand Nigerian forward Terem Moffi before the end of next season.

Moffi joined Lorient last summer for €8 million from Belgian side Kortrijk on a four-year contract.

 

The 22 year-old made a statement in his debut season in France’s top flight with 14 goals and 2 assists and has earned him a call-up to the Nigerian senior national team.

 

The Forward is contention for his first international cap when Nigeria face Cameroon in a June 4 friendly.

