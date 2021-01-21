Lookman’s fine strike fails to save Fulham from defeat to Manchester United

Ademola Lookman found the back of the net for Fulham in their premier league defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Lookman scored the opening goal in the 5th minute of the encounter, but it wasn’t enough to help the Cottagers avoid defeat as United fought back to win 2-1 and climb to the top of the table.

It was the Super Eagles hopeful’s goal third goal of the season for the club and he has also provided three assists in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United responded with goals from Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (21′) Paul Pogba (65′).

Fulham almost leveled into stoppage time, but Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his deflected header went narrowly wide.

Meanwhile the duo of Tosin Adarabioyo and Ola Aina featured in the game for Fulham.