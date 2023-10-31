Lookman takes down Ebuehi’s Empoli

In the Serie A clash between Empoli and Atalanta, it was La Dea that emerged victorious with a convincing 3-0 win.

Tyronne Ebuehi, who played the full 90 minutes for Empoli, still managed to put in a good shift.

Ebuehi completed 5 tackles, 1 interception and 3 clearances.

Despite his pass success rate of 63.6%, Empoli couldn’t fend off Atalanta’s offensive might.

On the other side, Ademola Lookman made a significant impact during his 76 minutes on the pitch.

Lookman registered an assist and also got involved on the defensive end with 6 tackles and 1 interception.

The winger was an effective attacking outlet for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, with his 76.7% pass success rate, he was one of the biggest problems for Empoli’s defenders.

In the end, Atalanta’s dominance resulted in a resounding 3-0 victory and they moved to fourth in the Serie A standings.