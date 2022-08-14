Lookman scores on Serie A debut

Atalanta beat Sampdoria 2-0 in their season’s opening Serie A match and Summer but Ademola Lookman sealed the win.
Lookman came off the bench on his debut; a second half substitute and he put the final nail on a labored victory.
Ironically it was Sampdoria who scored first, but review by the Video Assistant showed their was a foul in the build up to the goal.
The visitors then took the advantage and minutes later Rafael Toloi opened scoring for Atalanta, although they had gone close on a number of occasions.
La Samp also created several scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half, but the winning goal would come from a counter attack.
Lookman stayed wild, giving Ruslan Malinovsky a second-man option as the Ukrainian transited possession.
Receiving the ball as he ran through on goal, the Attacker still had some work to do.
Expertly he beat the goal keeper and his marker before he curled home from close range as he slipped on the turf.
The 24 year-old celebrated the win with his fans on social media, posting “+3 and opening goal” in appreciation of the occasion.
+3 e gol d’esordio 😍⚽️ @Atalanta_BC pic.twitter.com/riABfxOsjB
— Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) August 13, 2022