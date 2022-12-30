Lookman Ready for Serie A Return, but Atalanta lose to AZ Alkmaar

By
Adebanjo
-
0
59
Ademola Lookman chases AZ Alkmaar's Jordy Clasie. Photo | AZ

Ademola Lookman was on for Sixty-minutes in Atalanta’s mid-season friendly against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Dutch club took an early lead, Håkon Evjen scored in the opening minute of the game after an error from the defence.

Lookman almost equalized for the hosts, but his shot was beaten away by the AZ goalkeeper.

Both teams created chances, hoping to alter the scoreline, however the goalkeepers on both ends were impressive for the rest of the game.

Evjen’s goal would eventually decide the encounter and Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will play another friendly on Friday, they face Crema.

The team will return to competitive action on January 4 away against Spezia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here