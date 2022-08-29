Lookman gets first start, Atalanta stay unbeaten

Ademola Lookman got his first start for Atalanta at the weekend playing away at Verona in the Serie A.

Lookman got his third appearance for La Dea, but got only 45 minutes in Sunday’s game.

The 24 year-old attacking midfielder registered 2 shots, 1 tackle and 1 block in the first-half appearance.

A double substitution after the interval, saw Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini take out the Nigerian for Luis Muriel.

Four minutes later, the visitors got their noses in front through a combo between Marten de Roon – for the assist – and Teun Koopmeiners – with the execution.

Victory was confirmed eventually and Atalanta keep their unbeaten start to the season.

That record though will be tested by Torino at the Gewiss Stadium this Thursday; Il Toro themselves are also unbeaten after three rounds of matches.