Lookman ends Crystal Palace’s 7-game unbeaten streak

Ademola Lookman inspired his Leicester City side to a hard fought victory at the King Power Stadium against the high-flying Crystal Palace in one of Sunday’s top fixtures in the Premier League.
Lookman scored the game’s and Leicester City’s first goal in the 2-1 thriller which heralded the much anticipated top of the table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.
The 24 year-old scored his 5th League goal of the season to send the Foxes on their way to snapping a two-game winless run.
Six minutes after their first goal the Leicester fans were celebrating a second.
That winning feeling 😍 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/bdg5FIYDYW
— Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) April 10, 2022