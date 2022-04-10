Lookman ends Crystal Palace’s 7-game unbeaten streak

By
Editor
-
0
89
Ademola Lookman celebrates with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Youri Tielemans after scoring against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images) (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman inspired his Leicester City side to a hard fought victory at the King Power Stadium against the high-flying Crystal Palace in one of Sunday’s top fixtures in the Premier League.

Lookman scored the game’s and Leicester City’s first goal in the 2-1 thriller which heralded the much anticipated top of the table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.
The 24 year-old scored his 5th League goal of the season to send the Foxes on their way to snapping a two-game winless run.
Six minutes after their first goal the Leicester fans were celebrating a second.

On the stroke of half time, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the hosts’ advantage to build a healthy lead going into the break.
It proved to be a game of both halves, as the Eagles returned from the interval with renewed vigor.
Patrick Vieira’s men pushed for a goal to halve the deficit first and played with the verve of a side looking to overturn the scoreline.
Then a chance presented itself from the penalty spot, Wilfried Zaha stepped up and his initial effort was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the Ivorian converted the rebound before the Dane could recover.
That goal was in the 65th minute and despite their best efforts the Eagles could not break the Foxes’ defence line who will see out the game to hand the visitors their first defeat in Eight games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here