Lookman Double Seals Atalanta win against AC Milan

Ademola Lookman emerged the hero for Atalanta in a captivating 3-2 victory over AC Milan at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday night.
Lookman has contributed significantly to La Dea’s run this season with six goals and two assists in 16 league appearances.
In the thrilling contest, the Nigerian played a key role, being on the field for 82 minutes. The winger’s moment of brilliance came as he skipped in from the left, unleashing a shot from the edge of the area.
The ball took a deflection off Fikayo Tomori, looping over the goalkeeper Mike Maignan and into the net.
Despite the setback of an equalizer by Olivier Giroud just before halftime, Lookman quickly restored Atalanta’s lead within 10 minutes of the second half.
His rifled shot found the back of the net from Charles De Ketelaere’s low cross, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact in crucial moments.
The match took an intense turn with both teams fighting for dominance, and Lookman had two more attempts at securing a hat-trick, only to be denied by Maignan.
The contest reached a climax with a last-gasp winner from Atalanta’s Muriel, ending the team’s four-match winless streak in Serie A.