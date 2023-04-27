Players Abroad Lookman Attracts Interest From Premier League Clubs By Joseph Obisesan - April 27, 2023 0 58 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ademola Lookman. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is now, reportedly, a target for English clubs following an impressive debut season in the Serie A. Reports indicate that PL-bound Burnley and Crystal Palace are both interested in Lookman this summer. With 96 games for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City combined, the winger has some Premier League experience. He also scored eleven goals and provided six assists. Lookman has enjoyed an impressive run of form this season, he has 20 goal involvements (15 goals and 5 assists) in 30 games across all competitions for Atalanta in what has been his best-ever season. He only joined Atalanta last summer, sealing a transfer move from RB Leipzig and has three years left on his contract with the Italian club. It is believed that the 25 year-old will attract a good fee as he cost Atalanta €15 million.