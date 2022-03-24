Look Man! Ademola begins international journey with Nigeria

Mo ti de! those words grabbed the attention of millions of social media users when Ademola Lookman confirmed his arrival at Nigeria’s camp for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana this week.

Lookman, who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents switched international allegiance to represent the Super Eagles despite playing for the England youth teams.

The 24 year-old was announced in the Super Eagles camp on Wednesday and he took part in his first practice session with the squad.

Mo ti de 🇳🇬💚 https://t.co/9zAr7Tk3yZ — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) March 23, 2022

On Friday he is likely to get some action against Ghana in the first leg of the playoff against Ghana.

If he does he would become the third member of the squad to play age grade football for the England national teams and Nigeria, following in the footsteps of Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina.