Look! Atalanta got their Man

Ademola Lookman. Photo | Twitter (Atalanta_BC)

Ademola Lookman has completed a permanent move from RB Leipzig to Serie A, side Atalanta.

The deal was confirmed, Thursday, by Atalanta who announced the 24 year-old as their latest acquisition this summer on the club’s website.

 

 

 

Lookman spent last season on loan at English Premier League side Leicester City – his fourth club since leaving Everton in 2018.

 

He had two years left on his contract at Leipzig and was valued at little over €10 million.

 

The versatile attacker joins the club hoping to relaunch his career and rediscover the form that brought him to prominence at Goodison Park.

