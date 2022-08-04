Look! Atalanta got their Man

Ademola Lookman has completed a permanent move from RB Leipzig to Serie A, side Atalanta.
The deal was confirmed, Thursday, by Atalanta who announced the 24 year-old as their latest acquisition this summer on the club’s website.
C’è un nuovo supereroe nerazzurro in città! 👊🏾
Welcome, @Alookman_! ⚫️🔵
There’s a new superhero in #BergAMO! 👊🏾
Welcome, #Lookman! 👋🇳🇬#BenvenutoLookman #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/zL52JHRcaB
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 4, 2022
Lookman spent last season on loan at English Premier League side Leicester City – his fourth club since leaving Everton in 2018.
He had two years left on his contract at Leipzig and was valued at little over €10 million.