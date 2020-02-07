Loic Remy Heaps Praises on Strike Partner Osimhen

Former French international, Loic Remy has praised his partnership with Victor Osimhen at Lille saying he feels comfortable playing alongside the Nigerian.

Osimhen, a summer arrival from Sporting Charleroi, has shouldered the goalscoring responsibility for the Les Dogues thus far, netting 16 times in 33 games across all competitions this term.

Remy has had to spend a lot of time on the bench during the first half of the campaign with Osimhen being the first-choice striker.

However, Lille coach Christophe Galtier has had to tinker a bit with his formation to accommodate the two attackers in recent weeks.

Both Remy and Osimhen started Lille’s 1-0 victory over Rennes on Tuesday, with the former grabbing the only goal of the match.

Speaking ahead of Lille’s Ligue 1 meeting with Angers SCO on Friday (today), the Frenchman said he’s enjoying every bit of his partnership with Osimhen.

“When I am brought to play with him in peak, I feel a form of complementary,” Remy.” as quoted on L’Equipe.

“He is athletic and goes fast. He fights on all the balls. I was going fast (laughs). Less now. I feel comfortable with a second striker.

“With a certain game intelligence, I manage to create spaces for myself on the move. For the moment, it is a good association.

“But Victor played more single-handed matches and he did it very well. I spoke with the coach. He told me he had this cutting edge duo in mind. Against Nîmes (2-2) and Strasbourg (1-2), it had worked rather well,” he concluded.

Both Remy and Osimhen have combined for 15 Ligue 1 goals for Les Dogues this season.

The pair will hope to add to that tally when they take on homers Angers at the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Friday.

Nantes Manager Ecstatic about Nigerian Star Moses Simon

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff is waxing lyrical about the quality of Moses Simon describing him as a huge threat to any defence.

Simon, 24, has been one of Nantes’ standout performers since he joined on a season loan from Levante last summer.

The Super Eagles star has struck the back of the net eight times while setting up eight other goals in 25 matches across all competitions for Nantes.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Dijon, Gourcuff says Simon is a joy to watch and has been a bargain buy for the Canaries this term.

“Moses Simon, he is an extremely interesting player. He has the individual capacity to make the difference,”Gourcuff was quoted on Nantes’ Twitter handle.

“He is fast, technically he is very strong. Obviously against defences, he is a threat. He is a very good recruitment for Nantes.”

Simon will hope to maintain his impressive form when they take on Dijon in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Nantes are currently 11th in Ligue 1 with 32 points.