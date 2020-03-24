Lobi’s Lazarus hopes current NPFL campaign will not end abruptly

Lobi stars player John Lazarus has stated that he wants to see the end of the current NPFL campaign and that he wouldn’t want to see the league end without been completed despite the current outbreak of Corona virus which has occasioned the suspension of football activities in Nigeria for an expected period of four weeks.

Lazarus speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM said he earnestly hopes the League Management Company will be top notch ready and on alert to commence when the other part of the world resume as well so as to ensure that the league produces a true winner and not just awarding the title to the team leading as at when the league was stopped.

“All the leagues in the world are been suspended because of this which is not good for everybody in the world but we just have to keep faith in our league that when others are resuming, our league as well will resume then we will continue from where we stopped.”