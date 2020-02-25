Lobi Stars not out of title race – Tamara Ezekiel

Lobi Stars of Makurdi defensive midfielder Tamara Ezekiel says his side is still very much in the title race following home draw with rivals Plateau United.

The Pride of Benue was held to a goalless draw by fellow challenger Plateau United at the Aper Aku stadium in Makurdi on Sunday.

A win would have returned the Gbenga Ogunbote’s side back to the top of the summit, a point maintained Plateau United position on top of the log , while Rivers United who secured a 2-1 over Kwara United leapfrogged Lobi Stars to second position.

Meanwhile, Tamara Ezekiel who was unlucky not to win the game for his team insists Lobi Stars are not out of the title race , but admit the next few game would be crucial for every team.

“We are not out it , there still a lot of games to be played and points to fight for” he told brila.net.

“We are very close to the top and we can’t afford to slip further behind, so I believe the next couple of games will be crucial for every team.” He concluded.