Lobi Stars must bounce back quickly – Tamara

Lobi Stars defensive midfielder Tamara Ezekiel has urged his team mates to bounce back from their defeat to Akwa United last Sunday.

The Pride of Markudi surrendered their eight game unbeaten record when they went down 1-0 to newly juvenated Kennedy Boboye’s men at the Nest Champions in Uyo.

Speaking with brila.net on the defeat , Tamara said the defeat is a painful one, but the team must react quickly before the next game.

“It was a difficult a game , we gave out our best but it wasn’t enough at the end .”

“We can’t dwell on that as there is still many games to be played .” He concluded.

Lobi Stars are currently second on the Nigeria professional football league table with 18 points.