Lobi Stars keep Pressure on Plateau United, Grind Out win over Katsina United

Lobi Stars maintained the pressure on leaders Plateau United after edging Katsina United 1-0 at the Aper Aku Stadium.

The Gbenga Ogunbote tutored side were in high spirits after their away draw against Enyimba FC on Wednesday.

However the struggled to break down Katsina United who stick to their defensive strategy they usually adopt in away games.

The all-important goal was scored in the 73rd minute by Samad Kadiri. The win completes a memorable eight days for Lobi, who have won two and drawn one in this period.

They remain second on the log behind Plateau United who also won at the new Jos stadium against Warri Wolves.