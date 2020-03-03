Lobi Stars involved road in serious accident

Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Lobi Stars were involved in a motor accident on Monday on their back from match venue.

Lobi Stars who were returning to their base in Benue State after edging Kwara United 1-0 in Ilorin on Sunday, could only watch as their team bus exploded and burnt to aches.

The team reportedly left Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Monday evening and were on the verge to entering Makurdi when this unfortunate incident happened.

Meanwhile One of the players, Tamara Ezekiel who spoke to brila.net shortly after the incident said no life was lost, but confirmed valuable assets got burnt along side the bus.