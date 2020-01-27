Lobi Stars Defender Ebube Duru Confident of Team’s Title Credentials

Lobi stars defender Ebube Duru believes the team is motivated by the desire to prove the league title they won in 2018 was no fluke.

The 2018 NPFL season was abruptly ended in Week 28, with ten days of the regular season scrapped over concerns the season was well behind schedule ahead of the new season.

Goals from Lobi secured a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa united on Sunday, goals from Chigozie Obasi (8’) and Samad Kadiri (90+1’) settled the contest before Chinedu Ohanachom’s consolation strike (90+3′).

“Lobi stars has become a threat to other teams in the league; big and small,” Duru told footballlive.

“We’re still keeping that same spirit and if you notice from that time they gave us the league title, we have been doing well in the league and even in the continental games.

“So it was not a fluke for us. So we know nothing is going to hinder this league and at the end of the day we will become the league champion.”

Confederation Cup: Rangers Bowed Out with Grace – Olusesi

On Sunday, Enugu Rangers stunned Pyramid FC 1-0 in their penultimate CAF Confederation Cup group match to pick their first win of the campaign, which midfielder Tope Olusesi says is good for the side’s prestige.

In spite of the win, Rangers have been knocked out of the competition as result in the other group game didn’t go in their favor.

El Masry’s victory over Nouadhibou moved them into second spot on 9 points, four more than Rangers, with a game in hand.

“It was a very good game we won, and it was not that painful for us yes we started badly but we knew that definitely we were going to get a good result,” Olulesi told footballlive.

“The team (El Masry) got a late winner and after our game we were just hoping and watching to see the El Masry game against Nouadibou. But at least we came here to prove that we are not a push aside team and we fought so strongly.

“I am happy we had a very good result even though we are not qualifying. It’s a good thing that we had to protect our prestige as Rangers.”