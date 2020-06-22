LMC Won’t Declare Plateau United Champions if NPFL Season is Cancelled

League leaders Plateau United won’t be crown champions should the 2019-2020 NPFL season is canceled.

It would be recalled that the NPFL season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Nigerian government isn’t keen on a return of Sporting anytime soon.

After round of 25 matches, Plateau remain on top of the log with 13 matches yet to be decided.

Sources have now revealed that the league governing body won’t be crowning the Abdul Maikaba’s team as champions should the season failed to continue.

Footballlive gathered that the league management company body won’t declare champions for the season just like Lobi Stars case in 2018 when the season also ended abruptly.

In addition the league management body won’t relegate any team to the lower division and also no team will be joining the elite division from Nigeria National League, which means the League was halted.

However CAF competitions representatives will be determined with a point per game format.