LMC Chief Dikko leaves Hint of NPFL Season Resumption

League Management Company Chairman Shehu Dikko has revealed the potential return of the 2019-20 NPFL with a new format being considered.

Dikko said on Monday that four formats being considered to conclude the league which has been on hold due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

“We have been having useful conversations with the NFF & indeed with the Government authorities on what options are available to us with regards to the “NPFL & indeed others leagues.”

“We have had several private meetings with Government over the last week to sound them out, feel the pulse and determine what could be possible in view of the challenges.

He further explained that there are four major options available to pick from in other to conclude the season.

“Four options were available to be considered towards conclusion of the NPFL, subject to Government approvals and time permitting which are :

Option (A), “End the league as it is, adjust the table based on Points Per Game (PPG) system so as to bring all the teams at par to guarantee sporting merits & sporting fairness.

“Then LMC organize a Playoff (which would be a one venue event for 7-10 days) to determine the Winner & CAF slots.

Option (B), “End the league as it is, adjust the table based on PPG system so as to bring all d teams at par to guarantee sporting merits the sporting fairness. Then submit the top ranked teams for CAF competitions. This option is only considered if there is no time for the playoffs.

Option (C), “Converge the clubs in a one-state venue and play the remaining matches within 3 stadiums that are normally not more than 2-3 hours apart and conclude the remaining matches within 5-6 weeks playing 3 games a week and with all the quarantine and testing requirements.

He however explained that option (C) is only open with time permitting and huge support from Government and only if the country reopened completely and interstate travels allowed.

Option (D), “To conclude the league as normal on basis of home and away provided time permits, the country reopen completely, the Health issue completely under control and with huge support and approval from Government.

The NPFL season was suspended on March 27 with Plateau United, Rivers United, Lobi Starts all gunning for the title, while defending champions Enyimba have five games outstanding occupying fifth on the log.