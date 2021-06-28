LMC can’t save the deteriorating state of NPFL – Udeze

Former Bendel Insurance and Nigeria defender Ifeanyi Udeze says the NPFL will sink further in reputation with the frequent cases of crowd trouble, non implementation of regulations and poor standard overall.

On Sunday, a reported fracas ensued at the New Jos Stadium after the league match between Plateau United and Enyimba FC, where at least one player was injured.

While the home team has denied the reports of fans attacking players of the visiting team, Udeze insists it doesn’t look good for the image of the NPFL.

The former Nigeria international gave the view on the state of of the league, Monday, on his show “No Holds Barred” on Brila FM.

‘There a lot of things that aren’t right with the way we run our league. If Players aren’t owed, they’re getting attacked in the Stadium and it’s disappointing because the LMC don’t seem to have a grip on the trend,’ Udeze offered during the show.

Meanwhile, his guest Duke Udi, a former Nigeria international who also played and managed in the NPFL argued that the Club owners and Chairmen should be held responsible for the controversies.