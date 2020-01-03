Living the Life! Steven Odey enjoys football break with Dubai Holiday

Nigerian forward Steven Odey is making the best of the break from all football activities as he holidays with his “homies” [sic] in Dubai.

Odey joined Belgian champions KRC Genk in the summer from Swiss club Zurich, but has made just 7 league appearances.

He also debuted in the UEFA Champions League in a game against Liverpool and scored the only goal for Genk.

But the former MFM FC man is enjoying his time off with a trip to Dubai and shared pictures in a recent social media post.

Odey shared pictures of himself on a quad bike inside a fenced sand dune and another where he was riding a Camel with a female companion.

He captioned the tweet: Some where in Dubai for Holiday with my homies. #KashaMadupe