Liverpool Transfer Alert! Mac Allister drops Hint of Brighton Exit

Brighton’s match winner against Manchester United, Alexis Mac Allister have left hints of a farewell to Fans in his message during his post-match interview last night.
Mac Allister’s penalty decided the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United, we sending the Seagulls maximum points.
The midfielder has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool FC, and there are reports that he is keen on the transfer happening.
During his interview, Thursday, with Sky Sport, he mentioned how happy he was and appreciated the club for the reception since joining the team; all seeming like a goodbye speech.
“I know what this club gave to me and I’m really grateful, really happy to be here. I try to transmit that to my teammates, the young players, the South American players that we’ve got,” the World Cup winner said.
“It’s a fantastic team, like a family. Every time I get to the pitch I really enjoy it.”
On Friday morning, per Fabrizio Romano Alexis Mac Allister is keen on Liverpool move; there are still details to be clarified before full agreement on personal terms. 🔴🇦🇷 #LFC
Understand negotiations will continue in the next 2 weeks. Manchester United remain interested but it depends on club’s sale.
