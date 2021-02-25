Liverpool Star Alisson Becker Loses Father

According to local police in Brazil, the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno.

He was declared missing around 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Reports in Brazil that Alisson Becker’s father’s body has now been found lifeless after he dived into a dam and disappeared earlier. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/8NOBwKRCg0 — LFC NEWS (@LFCTransferNRS) February 25, 2021

The Fire Department of Cacapava do Sul sent a search team to the site of the incident, and the body was located at 11:59 p.m., ESPN Brazil reported.