Liverpool Reportedly Rejects €5 million bid for Awoniyi

According to multiple reports, Belgian giants Anderlecht have had a €5 million bid for Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi rejected by Liverpool.

Awoniyi has never hidden his desire to play for the Reds but has not made a single appearance for the Anfield side since joining them six years ago.

The thorny issue of his work permit has, however, been finally resolved and the former Golden Eaglets star is eligible to feature for Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Awoniyi recently completed a loan spell with Union Berlin. He impressively notched five goals and four assists in 21 games despite injury limiting his appearances and productivity towards the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

The German club announced they would not be making the 24-year-old’s stay permanent as he returned to England.

However, the Anfield giants reportedly want more than the five million euros offered by Anderlecht.

They would likely be ready to let the 23 year-old depart permanently for twice that amount.