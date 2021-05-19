Liverpool Loanee Taiwo Awoniyi’s UK work Permit finally sorted

Liverpool’s Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been granted a work permit to play in the UK – six years after signing for the club.

Awoniyi , 23, joined Liverpool on a long-term deal in August 2015 from Imperial Academy, but has never played for the PL side due to his inability to secure a work permit.

It means the forward, who is currently on a seventh loan spell outside of the United Kingdom at German side Union Berlin, is now eligible to be included in the Liverpool squad for next season.

Fit-again Awoniyi, who has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023, scored five goals in 20 appearances for Union Berlin despite an injury-blighted campaign in the Bundesliga.