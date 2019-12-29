Liverpool Loanee Awoniyi laments lack of game time in Mainz 05

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Taiwo Awoniyi of 1. FSV Mainz 05 battles for possession with Kaan Ayhan of Fortuna Dusseldorf battles for possession with during the Bundesliga match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on October 19, 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi did not get off to the start he had hoped for in his second stint in Germany after completing a season-long loan move to Mainz 05.

Awoniyi, 22, has played only 149 minutes in six Bundesliga games but has failed to find the back of the net.

 

He told www.brila.net that, “Every footballer wants to play and when you don’t get game time you can’t be happy.

 

“I don’t think I have completed 150 minutes yet, so there’s no way I am happy or satisfied. My injury also didn’t help the situation.

 

“I have recovered fully and there are no more issues. However it was very difficult for me during that time and I am just glad to be back,” said Awoniyi.

