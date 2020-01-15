Liverpool could recall Awoniyi from Mainz 05

Besiktas and CD Leganes are among the names linked with interests for Forward Taiwo Awoniyi as Liverpool seeks to end the Forward’s loan deal with Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

As per Neil Jones [Goal], Liverpool are likely to end Taiwo Awoniyi’s loan at Mainz this month, with the Nigerian striker the subject of interest from a host of European clubs.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, but has never featured for the Reds and has been on five loan spells to four teams in the four years since he signed from Imperial Soccer Academy.

He has made only six appearances since moving to Germany and only one was a start.

The forward only managed 150 minutes in all competitions since his move in the Summer last year.

Neil Jones writes:

Liverpool have the option to terminate the loan agreement, but will not do so unless a clear opportunity for game-time arises.

There are said to be interests from, Greek giants Olympiacos and Ligue 1 trio Montpellier, Brest and Nimes are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-to-recall-awoniyi-from-mainz-amid-loan-interest/f5nsqfs36ava1kctc7ssc4u63

Besiktas and La Liga duo Leganes and Real Mallorca have also made enquiries for the former U17 World Cup winner.

Liverpool intend to meet with interested parties in the coming days, but are aware that Awoniyi would ideally prefer to remain in Germany, according to the report.

In a recent interview on Brila FM, Awoniyi declared his desire to one day pull on the Liverpool shirt in a competitive game.

“When I joined Liverpool I dreamed to play there and it’s something I have to look forward to.”

“Without the work permit I don’t think I’ll have a chance. But if I don’t get the chance, then I’ll move on and find satisfaction elsewhere,” he said.

Liverpool had intended to take him on their three-game tour of the USA in July, as back-up to Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster, Jones wrote.

But a thigh injury suffered a week before he was due to report for pre-season scuppered that plan.

Awoniyi did not return to full training until mid-August, by which time Mainz had added Adam Szalai, the veteran Hungary striker, to their squad.

Szalai, 32, has remained ahead in the pecking order, despite scoring just once in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

Mainz return to league action at home to Freiburg on Saturday, but the expectation at Anfield is that Awoniyi is unlikely to remain at the club until the end of the season.