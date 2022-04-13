Liverpool books UCL SF spot against Villarreal

Liverpool have booked their spot in the semi final of this season’s UEFA Champions League despite drawing 3-3 at home against Benfica.
The Reds sealed progress into the last four of the competition with a 6-4 aggregate win.
Jurgen Klopp’s men snatched a first leg advantage at the Estádio da Luz, when they cantered the hosts 3-1 and built a comfortable lead in the tie.
Despite the doggedness of Benfica in the return leg, Liverpool yet again showed their class.
Although Goncalo Ramos (32′) cancelled Ibrahima Konate’s (21′) opener, a Roberto Firmino brace (55′, 65′) opened a huge deficit for the Portuguese side to surmount.
Thus it meant little but for pride when Roman Yaremchuk (73′) and Darwin Nunez (82′) scored to tie the game at Anfield.
However, progress was confirmed for Liverpool and they march on to fave the surprise package this season, Villarreal.
The Yellow Submarines sunk Bayern Munich on Tuesday with a 2-1 aggregate win to reach the semis.
Anfield will host the first leg of the tie on April 27.