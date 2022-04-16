Liverpool beat Manchester City in FA Cup semis

Liverpool have eliminated Manchester City from this season’s FA Cup and keep their hopes of a quadruple very alive.
Ibrahima Konate’s (9′) opener and a Sadio Mane (17′, 45′) first half brace opened up a healthy 3-0 lead for the Reds at Wembley on Saturday.
Manchester City were balled out of the park in the first 45 minutes of their third meeting against Liverpool this season.
Jurgen Klopp’s men dictated play and were clinical in front of goal, converting three of the four chances created.
In the second half, Manchester City found their groove and although the momentum switched, Liverpool didn’t leave Pep Guardiola’s men much room to operate.
The Cityzens reduced the deficit after the restart, Jack Grealish smashed home from inside the box from a Gabriel Jesus pass.
Bernardo Silva got the second (90+1′), but with very little time left on the clock. The Portuguese midfielder tapped home from near post after Riyad Mahrez’s goal attempt squeezed through Alisson Becker’s legs.
The final whistle confirmed Liverpool’s place in the FA Cup final and City’s third consecutive semi final defeat in the competition.
Liverpool will face the winner of the second semi final fixture between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the final on May 14th.